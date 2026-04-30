Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 46.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 979.26 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 46.35% to Rs 147.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 979.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 896.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.38% to Rs 465.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 3691.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3474.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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