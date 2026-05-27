Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions rose 53.85% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.81% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.320.12 167 0.880.52 69 OPM %68.75-25.00 -50.001.92 - PBDT0.220.15 47 0.420.34 24 PBT0.220.15 47 0.420.34 24 NP0.200.13 54 0.390.31 26
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:07 PM IST