Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.200.1850.0055.560.100.100.100.090.080.07

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