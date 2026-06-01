USS Global standalone net profit declines 88.52% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 82.61% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of USS Global declined 88.52% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.61% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.22% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.81% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.92 -83 0.381.08 -65 OPM %-25.0068.48 --121.0523.15 - PBDT0.150.95 -84 0.310.89 -65 PBT0.130.80 -84 0.210.74 -72 NP0.070.61 -89 0.150.54 -72
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST