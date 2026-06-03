USTR proposes 12.5% additional duties on India and 53 other countries over forced labour import violations

The US Trade Representative has proposed slapping 12.5 per cent additional duties on 54 countries, including India, for failing to prohibit the import of goods produced with forced labour. The action follows investigations launched against 60 countries over what the USTR described as their failure to impose and effectively enforce bans on imports made with forced labour. "The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labour is unacceptable. This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said in a statement. We will no longer tolerate this disparity, he added.

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