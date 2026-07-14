UTI Asset Management Company Ltd Falls 5.33%

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd has added 5.23% over last one month compared to 3.9% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd lost 5.33% today to trade at Rs 973. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.93% to quote at 12676.02. The index is up 3.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BF Investment Ltd decreased 3.01% and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd lost 2.82% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went down 0.56 % over last one year compared to the 6.06% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd has added 5.23% over last one month compared to 3.9% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14843 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17280 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1494.95 on 22 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 897.75 on 23 Mar 2026.

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