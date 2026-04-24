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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Infosys Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Cyient Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2026.

Infosys Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Cyient Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2026.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd lost 10.70% to Rs 925.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24709 shares in the past one month.

Infosys Ltd crashed 6.82% to Rs 1157.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Firstsource Solutions Ltd tumbled 6.73% to Rs 209.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd dropped 6.51% to Rs 875. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29237 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd pared 6.36% to Rs 477.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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