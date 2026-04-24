UTI Asset Management Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 390.28 crore

Net loss of UTI Asset Management Company reported to Rs 66.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 87.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 390.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.75% to Rs 404.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 1698.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1851.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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