Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh SFB transfers stressed MFI loans portfolio to two ARCs for Rs 195 crore

Utkarsh SFB transfers stressed MFI loans portfolio to two ARCs for Rs 195 crore

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said that it has completed the transfer of a portfolio of unsecured stressed microfinance (MFI) loans, including NPAs and written-off accounts, to asset reconstruction companies under the Swiss Challenge method.

The bank has sold two pools with an aggregate outstanding principal of Rs 1,490.99 crore for a total consideration of Rs 195.29 crore.

The first pool, comprising Rs 1,016.24 crore of loans (2.92 lakh accounts), has been sold to Asset Reconstruction Company India for Rs 133.10 crore.

The second pool, comprising Rs 474.75 crore of loans (1.37 lakh accounts), has been sold to Shriram Asset Reconstruction for Rs 62.19 crore.

 

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country, while its other services are spread across the country.

Also Read

Stock market outllok for FY27

Market swings ahead, fundamentals provide anchor: Analysts map FY27 path

Stock market rules changing from April 1

Stock market rules changing from April 1: STT on F&O, algo, buyback & more

Mamata Banerjee

EC actions risk disenfranchisement of voters in Bengal: Mamata to CEC

Mobile data usage, data use, mobile net surfing, mobile tariff hike

India's average monthly data usage per user hits 31 GB in 2025: Nokia

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

Indian business delegation visits China, explores ties after 5 year hiatus

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 375 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 168 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating income declined by 27% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 429 crore in Q3 December 2026.

The scrip had slumped 7.34% to end at Rs 10.22 on the BSE on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amines and Plasticizers Limited: Ratings placed on watch with negative implications

Amines and Plasticizers Limited: Ratings placed on watch with negative implications

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 357-cr order from JSW Group

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 357-cr order from JSW Group

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions bags services contract from Hyderabad City Police

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions bags services contract from Hyderabad City Police

Tata Chemicals restructures holding of its UK operations

Tata Chemicals restructures holding of its UK operations

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank transfers portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans to ARCs

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank transfers portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans to ARCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday ListApple IOS 26.5 UpdateIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis