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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 300 cr

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 300 cr

Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

On private placement basis

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has allotted 30,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Subordinated, Redeemable, Lower Tier II Bonds in the form of Non - Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000/ - each , aggregating Rs 300 crore, at the coupon rate of 11.75 % (Eleven Percent) per annum payable quarterly, on private placement basis.

 

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST