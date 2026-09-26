Utkarsh Small Finance Bank allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 300 cr

On private placement basis

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has allotted 30,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Subordinated, Redeemable, Lower Tier II Bonds in the form of Non - Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000/ - each , aggregating Rs 300 crore, at the coupon rate of 11.75 % (Eleven Percent) per annum payable quarterly, on private placement basis.