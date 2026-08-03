Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.30% to Rs 883.56 crore

Net Loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 239.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.30% to Rs 883.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 880.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.883.56880.9133.642.55-45.42-318.87-45.42-318.87-33.92-239.48

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