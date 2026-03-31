Utkarsh Small Finance Bank transfers portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans to ARCs
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announced that upon conclusion of Swiss Challenge Method, the Bank has completed the transaction of transfer of portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans (NPA and written-off accounts) to asset reconstruction companies as detailed below:Nature of Account No. of A/Cs Aggregate Principle O/s as on 31 Dec 2025 (Rs cr) Consideration (Rs cr) Buyer Pool 1 - Portfolio of Unsecured Stressed MFI Loans 2,92,030 1016.24 133.1 Asset Reconstruction company IndiaPool 2 - Portfolio of Unsecured Stressed MFI Loans 1,36,832 474.75 62.19 Shriram Asset Reconstruction
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST