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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of UTL Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.270.16 69 OPM %-100.00-200.00 -22.22-68.75 - PBDT-0.03-0.04 25 0.06-0.10 LP PBT-0.03-0.04 25 0.06-0.10 LP NP-0.03-0.04 25 0.06-0.10 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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