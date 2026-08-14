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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales decline 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of UTL Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.16 -94 OPM %-600.0050.00 -PBDT-0.060.08 PL PBT-0.060.08 PL NP-0.060.08 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST