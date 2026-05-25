Utsav Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 97.99% to Rs 0.88 croreNet profit of Utsav Securities declined 99.81% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.99% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.32% to Rs 62.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.34% to Rs 11.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.8843.87 -98 11.0244.68 -75 OPM %-56.82107.48 -563.7982.16 - PBDT-0.5047.16 PL 62.1336.69 69 PBT-0.5647.12 PL 62.0736.65 69 NP0.0946.95 -100 62.7235.98 74
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST