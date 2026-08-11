Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 91.55% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 606.37 croreNet profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 91.55% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 606.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 628.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales606.37628.77 -4 OPM %4.328.02 -PBDT14.1531.48 -55 PBT1.6719.39 -91 NP1.2314.56 -92
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST