UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit rises 5.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.51% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of UVS Hospitality & Services rose 5.86% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.63% to Rs 16.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 131.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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