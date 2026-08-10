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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit rises 576.07% in the June 2026 quarter

UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit rises 576.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 87.51% to Rs 45.04 crore

Net profit of UVS Hospitality & Services rose 576.07% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.51% to Rs 45.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.0424.02 88 OPM %21.2710.95 -PBDT9.572.44 292 PBT7.911.17 576 NP7.911.17 576

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST