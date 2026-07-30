V-Guard Inds surges after Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 130 cr

V-Guard Industries soared 11.45% to Rs 336.85 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 76.37% to Rs 130.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 73.85 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 23.5% YoY to Rs 1,810.65 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting broad-based growth across product categories and geographies.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 74.91% YoY to Rs 171.87 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating EBITDA rose 54.5% YoY to Rs 190.96 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 10.5% in Q1 FY27 from 8.4% in the year-ago period, supported by improved operating efficiency and a favorable product mix.

On the geographical front, the southern region continued to be the company's largest market, contributing 51% of total revenue. Revenue from the south grew 36.7% YoY to Rs 932.31 crore, while revenue from non-south markets increased 12% to Rs 878.34 crore.

Across business segments, revenue from the electronics division rose 22.8% YoY to Rs 658.46 crore, while the electricals segment recorded a 27.7% increase to Rs 670.12 crore. Revenue from the consumer durables segment stood at Rs 416.71 crore, while the Sunflame business posted a 3.6% YoY growth to Rs 65.69 crore during the quarter.

Mithun. K. Chittilappilly, managing director, V-Guard Industries, said "The business delivered a strong performance for the quarter with all segments delivering double digit growth. Despite challenges posed by the West Asia war, the company delivered robust results while sustaining healthy margins driven by inherent resilience of the business, proactive actions and a supportive summer season.

We will continue to monitor the geo-political situation and will take appropriate actions necessary to protect supplies and margins. We are hopeful that the growth momentum will sustain in the upcoming quarters."

V-Guard Industries manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products across electronics, electricals, consumer durables, and kitchen appliances under the V-Guard, Sunflame, and Superflame brands.

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