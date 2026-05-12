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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 1755.27 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 23.04% to Rs 112.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 1755.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1538.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.72% to Rs 308.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 313.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 5965.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5577.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1755.271538.08 14 5965.785577.82 7 OPM %9.739.30 -8.839.20 - PBDT175.33145.00 21 537.89509.61 6 PBT147.23118.22 25 430.00413.95 4 NP112.1391.13 23 308.33313.72 -2

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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