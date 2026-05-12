V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 1755.27 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 23.04% to Rs 112.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 1755.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1538.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.72% to Rs 308.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 313.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 5965.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5577.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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