V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 1810.65 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 76.37% to Rs 130.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1810.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1466.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1810.651466.0810.558.43199.53124.57171.8798.26130.2573.85

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