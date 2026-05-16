V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 128.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 436.23 crore

Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 128.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 436.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 494.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 338.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 68.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 1858.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2178.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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