V-Mart Retail slides after COO Vineet Jain resigns

V-Mart Retail declined 2.25% to Rs 677.45 after the company announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer, Vineet Jain.

Jain submitted his resignation on 10 June 2026 and will step down from his role at the close of business hours on 15 July 2026 to pursue other opportunities.

The company has appointed Anand Agarwal, currently Chief Financial Officer and designated senior management personnel, as the new Chief Operating Officer. Agarwal will assume the additional responsibility alongside his existing role in line with the company's succession planning framework.

V-Mart Retail operates a chain of value retail stores across multiple Indian cities. The companys standalone net profit surged 143.7% to Rs 10.70 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4.39 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 24.5% YoY to Rs 970.89 crore in Q4 FY26.

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