V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 40.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 1088.81 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail rose 40.51% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 1088.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 885.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1088.81885.2214.7514.25143.47110.8659.5242.9447.2133.60

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