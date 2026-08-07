V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.87% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.87% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.292.68-62.0234.70-0.900.79-1.150.52-1.140.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News