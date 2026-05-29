V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 171.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 59.88% to Rs 797.02 croreNet profit of V2 Retail rose 171.89% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.88% to Rs 797.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 124.99% to Rs 162.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.75% to Rs 3067.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1884.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales797.02498.51 60 3067.051884.50 63 OPM %13.6911.60 -14.8513.68 - PBDT89.1738.28 133 369.11196.87 87 PBT22.3810.35 116 186.9198.22 90 NP17.516.44 172 162.0672.03 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST