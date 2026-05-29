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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 171.89% in the March 2026 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 171.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales rise 59.88% to Rs 797.02 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 171.89% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.88% to Rs 797.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.99% to Rs 162.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.75% to Rs 3067.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1884.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales797.02498.51 60 3067.051884.50 63 OPM %13.6911.60 -14.8513.68 - PBDT89.1738.28 133 369.11196.87 87 PBT22.3810.35 116 186.9198.22 90 NP17.516.44 172 162.0672.03 125

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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