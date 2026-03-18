Va Tech Wabag allots 8,087 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag has allotted 8,087 equity shares under the WABAG Centenary Stock Option Scheme 2023 on 18 March 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 12,46,19,190/- (consisting of 6,23,09,595 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

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