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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag allots 8,087 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag allots 8,087 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Va Tech Wabag has allotted 8,087 equity shares under the WABAG Centenary Stock Option Scheme 2023 on 18 March 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 12,46,19,190/- (consisting of 6,23,09,595 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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