Va Tech Wabag and PEAK to co-develop Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) and PEAK Sustainability Ventures (PEAK) announced the development of their first Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This Project marks the first milestone under their waste-to-energy initiative announced on 29 January 2024, with a shared vision to establish 100 Bio-CNG plants at sewage treatment facilities across India and other markets.

The Bio-CNG Plant will be developed at the 70 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Dundaheda, Ghaziabad, under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model on a Public Private Partnership basis. The Project will be executed through a newly incorporated special purpose vehicle, Ghaziabad Bioenergy, formed jointly by WABAG and PEAK.

The Plant will capture raw biogas generated at the STP, preventing methane emissions into the atmosphere, and upgrade it into high-quality renewable Bio-CNG fuel. This clean fuel will replace conventional fossil fuels in mobility and industrial applications. By converting an environmental liability into a valuable energy resource, the Project demonstrates a circular, scalable and transformational pathway for India's energy transition. This initiative also represents a small but meaningful step toward easing global LNG/CNG supply chain pressures by creating a reliable, locally produced renewable gas alternative.

The initiative is expected to deliver significant environmental and socio-economic benefits. Methane has nearly 28 times higher Global Warming Potential than carbon dioxide, and preventing its release will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Over the life of the Project, it is estimated to reduce approximately 250,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. Commercial operations are expected to commence within one year.