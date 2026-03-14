Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

From Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag has secured a letter of award from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City (GCC). According to the company's project classification, the order is valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions. This project will be executed by a joint venture where Va Tech Wabag will be the leader.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster, said, This project marks an important step towards building a resilient and future-ready water infrastructure for Chennai. The development of a city-wide water grid will significantly enhance supply reliability, operational flexibility, and climate resilience for the city. We are proud to partner with CMWSSB and support Chennai's long-term water security by delivering advanced infrastructure combined with digital monitoring and smart network management.

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