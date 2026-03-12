VA TECH WABAG bags 'mega' order from Chennai's water supply board

VA TECH WABAG said that it has secured a 'mega' public-private partnership (PPP) contract from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), for a 45 MLD TTRO Plant in Chennai.

Accordingly, WABAG would refurbish, finance, operate, maintain and transfer (RFOMT) the 45 million litres per day (MLD) tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur, Chennai.

The TTRO plant at Kodungaiyur, along with its associated distribution pipeline network, was originally developed by CMWSSB in 2019 to supply high-quality treated wastewater to industries located in the ManaliEnnore and ManaliMinjur industrial corridors in Chennai.

Under the contract, WABAG will undertake the refurbishment and upgradation of the existing TTRO facility to restore its full treatment capacity of 45 MLD within a period of 18 months.

Following the refurbishment phase, WABAG will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 18.5 years, ensuring reliable supply of treated water that meets the stipulated quantity and quality standards under the agreement.

WABAG is presently operating the 45 MLD TTRO facility at Koyambedu, Chennai, which was designed, built, and commissioned by WABAG in 2019 to supply high-quality recycled water to industrial consumers.

The company is is also operating a 40 MLD TTRO facility in Ghaziabad, developed by WABAG under PPP mode, which supplies treated water to multiple industries in the Sahibabad Industrial Area.

S Varadarajan, whole time director & chief growth officer, said: We are delighted to secure this prestigious recycle & reuse project from our valued client, CMWSSB.

This project further strengthens our leadership in the Indian water sector and reinforces our position at the forefront of water recycling and reuse, which will play a critical role in enabling sustainable industrial water management and supporting Chennais long-term water security.

According to WABAGs classification, the value of this contract is above Rs 1,000 crore.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.63% to Rs 91.70 crore on a 18.53% rise in revenue to Rs 961.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

