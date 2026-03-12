Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA TECH WABAG bags 'mega' order from Chennai's water supply board

VA TECH WABAG bags 'mega' order from Chennai's water supply board

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

VA TECH WABAG said that it has secured a 'mega' public-private partnership (PPP) contract from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), for a 45 MLD TTRO Plant in Chennai.

Accordingly, WABAG would refurbish, finance, operate, maintain and transfer (RFOMT) the 45 million litres per day (MLD) tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur, Chennai.

The TTRO plant at Kodungaiyur, along with its associated distribution pipeline network, was originally developed by CMWSSB in 2019 to supply high-quality treated wastewater to industries located in the ManaliEnnore and ManaliMinjur industrial corridors in Chennai.

Under the contract, WABAG will undertake the refurbishment and upgradation of the existing TTRO facility to restore its full treatment capacity of 45 MLD within a period of 18 months.

 

Following the refurbishment phase, WABAG will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 18.5 years, ensuring reliable supply of treated water that meets the stipulated quantity and quality standards under the agreement.

Also Read

Stock market crash today reasons

Markets crash yet again: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Key reasons

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 12, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty near 23,700; Rupee falls to fresh low of 92.37

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas

Adani Total Gas shares soar 15% in weak market; stock up 35% in 3 sessions

Noida: Fire personnel try to douse a blaze after a fire broke out at a company building, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, March 12, 2026

Fire at Noida electricity meter factory: 26 injured, 250 workers rescued

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Andhra milk contamination: Death toll rises to 13; seven under treatment

WABAG is presently operating the 45 MLD TTRO facility at Koyambedu, Chennai, which was designed, built, and commissioned by WABAG in 2019 to supply high-quality recycled water to industrial consumers.

The company is is also operating a 40 MLD TTRO facility in Ghaziabad, developed by WABAG under PPP mode, which supplies treated water to multiple industries in the Sahibabad Industrial Area.

S Varadarajan, whole time director & chief growth officer, said: We are delighted to secure this prestigious recycle & reuse project from our valued client, CMWSSB.

This project further strengthens our leadership in the Indian water sector and reinforces our position at the forefront of water recycling and reuse, which will play a critical role in enabling sustainable industrial water management and supporting Chennais long-term water security.

According to WABAGs classification, the value of this contract is above Rs 1,000 crore.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.63% to Rs 91.70 crore on a 18.53% rise in revenue to Rs 961.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 1253.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Elfin Agro India makes a quiet market debut

BSE SME Elfin Agro India makes a quiet market debut

Enviro Infra Engineers climbs after bagging sewage project worth Rs 411-cr in Bihar

Enviro Infra Engineers climbs after bagging sewage project worth Rs 411-cr in Bihar

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) IPO ends with 1.12 times subscription

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) IPO ends with 1.12 times subscription

Dilip Buildcon receives LoI for transmission project at Mekhali

Dilip Buildcon receives LoI for transmission project at Mekhali

KEC International receives orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

KEC International receives orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance