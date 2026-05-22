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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 28.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 28.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 22.33% to Rs 1414.40 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 28.94% to Rs 128.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 1414.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1156.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.47% to Rs 370.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 3944.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3294.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1414.401156.20 22 3944.203294.00 20 OPM %11.0412.18 -12.1012.82 - PBDT171.40132.50 29 499.50390.30 28 PBT169.90131.10 30 493.30384.40 28 NP128.3099.50 29 370.50295.30 25

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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