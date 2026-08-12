Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 36.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 886.80 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 36.93% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 886.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 734.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.886.80734.008.9613.02119.8088.10118.2086.7090.1065.80

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