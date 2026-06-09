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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech WABAG gains on securing sewage biorefinery project in UAE

VA Tech WABAG gains on securing sewage biorefinery project in UAE

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

VA Tech WABAG surged 3.39% to rs 1,597.60 after it has secured a design-and-build contract for the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant - Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company.

The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with WABAG serving as the consortium leader.

The scope of work includes the design, engineering, procurement and construction of a 60 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant, along with inlet works, primary and secondary treatment systems, and sludge management facilities comprising digesters, gas holders, scrubbers and power generation systems.

The project will also feature odour control systems and disc filters to ensure compliance with the guaranteed treated effluent quality standards. The plant will incorporate advanced mechanical and biological treatment processes based on the Activated Sludge Process (ASP), along with tertiary treatment through disc filtration systems.

 

The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

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The order marks WABAGs entry into the UAE market and strengthens its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, where the company has been expanding its wastewater management portfolio.

According to the company, the project will enhance its credentials to pursue larger and more complex water and wastewater treatment opportunities across the Middle East.

VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company reported a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.30 crore on a 22.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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