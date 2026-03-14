VA Tech Wabag JV bags ADB-funded 'mega' order for Chennai water grid project

VA Tech Wabag announced that its joint venture has secured an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded 'mega' order from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The project involves developing a city-wide looped water transmission network in Chennai.

The company classifies a 'mega' order as a contract with a value exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

The project will be executed under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project, with VA Tech Wabag acting as the lead partner in the joint venture.

The scope of work includes the development of bulk transmission pipelines, feeder mains, pumping stations and underground tanks. It also involves integration with a central SCADA monitoring system, followed by testing, commissioning and long-term operation and maintenance.

The project is expected to be completed within 54 months and will be followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance. Once operational, the network is expected to improve water routing flexibility, pressure management and supply reliability across Greater Chennai.

On 12 March 2026, VA Tech Wabag said it had secured a 'mega' public-private partnership order from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for the refurbishment, financing, operation, maintenance and transfer of a 45 MLD tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur in Chennai. The project involves upgrading the existing facility to restore its full capacity within 18 months, followed by operation and maintenance for 18.5 years, aimed at supplying treated wastewater to industries in the ManaliEnnore and Manali-Minjur industrial corridors and strengthening sustainable water reuse infrastructure in the city.

VA Tech Wabag is a global water technology company that provides engineering, supply and construction solutions for municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment projects.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.63% to Rs 91.70 crore on a 18.53% rise in revenue to Rs 961.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag fell 2.45% to Rs 1244.65 on 13 March 2026.

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