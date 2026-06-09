Va Tech Wabag led consortium bags biorefinery project in UAE

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has secured the design & build contract for the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company. The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with WABAG serving as the consortium leader. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 250 crore to 600 crore.

The project which is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, along with inlet works, primary and secondary treatment systems, and comprehensive sludge management facilities comprising digesters, gas holders, scrubbers, and power generation systems. The scope also includes odor control systems and disc filters to ensure compliance with the guaranteed treated effluent quality. The plant will incorporate advanced mechanical and biological treatment processes based on the Activated Sludge Process (ASP), along with tertiary treatment through disc filtration systems.

Commenting on this development, Rohan Mittal, Head Strategy and Business Growth GCC, said " This project marks our strategic entry into the UAE market and represents an important milestone in our Middle East growth journey, a region we have identified as a key growth engine for the future. Beyond expanding our geographic footprint, this project reinforces our ability to compete and succeed in one of the world's most dynamic and strategically important water infrastructure markets. The UAE's sharp focus on water security, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience creates a strong long-term opportunity landscape, and this win positions us well to participate meaningfully in the region's next phase of growth."