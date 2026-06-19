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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech WABAG rises after bagging mega SWRO Desalination Order in Kuwait

VA Tech WABAG rises after bagging mega SWRO Desalination Order in Kuwait

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

VA Tech WABAG rose 3.13% to Rs 1,879.70 after the company secured a 'mega' Design, Build, Operate (DBO) contract from the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), Kuwait, for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant-Stage II.

The company defines a mega order as one with a contract value of above Rs 1,000 crore, as per its internal classification.

The project involves design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 60 MIGD (approximately 272 million liters per day) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant with a recarbonation system. The EPC phase is scheduled to be completed within 36 months, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance period.

 

The project will be executed through an unincorporated joint venture led by WABAG along with Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO), marking the companys maiden entry into Kuwait and strengthening its presence across the GCC region.

VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants. The company reported a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.30 crore on a 22.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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