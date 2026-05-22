VA Tech Wabag rises after Q4 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 128 cr

VA Tech Wabag advanced 3.90% to Rs 1,465.60 after the company reported a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.30 crore on a 22.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 169.90 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 29.6% rise over Rs 131.10 crore a year ago. EBITDA stood at Rs 177.1 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 25.8% compared with Rs 140.8 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 12.5% in Q4 FY26 as against 12.2% in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses climbed 22.81% YoY to Rs 1,275.1 crore, primarily due to a 16.8% rise in the cost of sales and services to Rs 1,100.1 crore. Employee benefit expenses also increased 4.7% to Rs 80.2 crore during the quarter.

Order intake stood at over Rs 7,500 crore, while the order book was above Rs 17,200 crore, including framework contracts, providing revenue visibility.

VA TECH WABAG reported a gross cash position of Rs 1,059.2 crore and a net cash position of Rs 833.7 crore, marking the sixth consecutive year of net cash positivity. Net cash excluding HAM projects stood at Rs 950 crore.

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit jumped 25.5% to Rs 370.50 crore on a 19.7% rise in revenue to Rs 3,944.20 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Mittal, chairman & managing director, VA TECH WABAG, said, FY26 marks another year of consistent profitable growth, firmly in line with our medium-term guidance, a testament to disciplined project execution and the quality of our order book. This is also our sixth consecutive year of closing net cash positive, reinforcing the financial resilience that underpins our growth ambitions. Our credit rating was reaffirmed at 'IND AA-' / Stable during the year, a recognition of our balance sheet strength and revenue visibility. With an order book of Rs 172 billion, with robust payment securities, driven by advanced technology projects, a diversified mix of EPC and O&M revenues, and an expanding global footprint, WABAG is well positioned to sustain this momentum.

The Board's recommendation of a final dividend of Rs 5 per share reflects our confidence in the company's cash generation and our commitment to progressive shareholder returns. Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: technology-led lifecycle water solutions; expansion into new energy adjacencies, including ultra-pure water and bio-CNG; and continued investment in the talent and capabilities that make WABAG a trusted partner for water-secure infrastructure worldwide.

The companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (250%) for FY26, subject to approval at the 31st annual general meeting.

VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News