Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has been awarded a 'Large' order by the City of Vienna, Municipal Department MA 31 - Wiener Wasser, for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 250 crore to Rs 600 crore.

With this project, WABAG further strengthens its position as a leading full-service provider for complex infrastructure in drinking water and wastewater treatment. The project highlights WABAG's ability to deliver integrated, climate-resilient water technology solutions for major public utilities and reinforces its role as a reliable partner for sustainable water management. The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030, followed by acceptance milestones. For WABAG, the project represents a flagship reference in Austria and underlines the Group's strategic focus on Europe.

WABAG will be responsible for the complete technology package of the new water works, covering process engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and control, as well as building services. The new facility will be equipped with a modern multi-barrier treatment process including oxidation, ozonation, advanced oxidation, filtration, activated carbon filtration and UV disinfection.

The project is one of Vienna's most important drinking water infrastructure investments in decades and forms a central part of the City of Vienna's Wiener Wasser 2050 strategy. With a design capacity of up to 1,000 litres per second, equivalent to approximately 86 MLD, the new water works will make a significant contribution to securing Vienna's long-term drinking water supply. The expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works will strengthen the resilience of Vienna's drinking water system by adding a controllable groundwater-based supply pillar alongside the city's renowned alpine spring water supply. The plant will treat groundwater from protected well fields and feed high-quality drinking water into Vienna's water supply network. In doing so, the project will support the city's growing population, increasing peak demand and the challenges arising from climate change.