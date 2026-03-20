Va Tech Wabag secures WWTP contract for Kutaisi, Georgia

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has secured a consortium award of a 'Large' order from United Water Supply Company of Georgia LLC (UWSCG) for the construction of a 19 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Georgia. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between USD 30-75 million.

Funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the project involves the development of a state-of-the-art wastewater and sludge treatment facility at Kutaisi, the third-largest city in Georgia. The 19 MLD WWTP is designed for future expansion up to a capacity of 56 MLD.

The Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) scope of the project includes demolition of the existing plant, construction of the new WWTP, and installation of an effluent pipeline to the river. As the Consortium Leader, WABAG will undertake design, engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning of the treatment systems, along with training of client personnel and supervision of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for a period of 12 months.

The plant will feature advanced mechanical and biological treatment with nutrient removal based on the activated sludge process, along with final sedimentation and UV disinfection. The project also includes sludge treatment facilities, solar sludge drying systems, Oduor control systems, and associated pumping infrastructure. This order marks WABAG's entry into the CIS region and the Georgian market, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in delivering sustainable and innovative water management solutions globally.

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