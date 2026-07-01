VA Tech WABAG spurts on bagging large international order for Vienna water works expansion

VA Tech WABAG rallied 3.84% to Rs 2,088 after it has secured a large international order from the City of Vienna's Municipal Department MA 31 - Wiener Wasser for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria.

The company will execute the complete technology package for the new facility, covering process engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and control, and building services. The plant will feature a multi-barrier water treatment process, including oxidation, ozonation, advanced oxidation, filtration, activated carbon filtration and UV disinfection.

The new water works will have a design capacity of up to 1,000 litres per second (around 86 MLD) and is expected to strengthen Vienna's long-term drinking water supply. The project is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030.

Commenting on this order win, Mahmut Gedek, CEO - Europe Cluster, said, "We are pleased to have secured this important project in Austria. The expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works is a landmark project for Viennas long-term drinking water supply and a strong validation of WABAGs technological expertise. After delivering numerous international projects, we are proud to bring our know-how directly to Vienna and contribute to the citys water security for the decades ahead."

WABAG classified the contract as a 'Large' international order, which under its order classification framework corresponds to a value of $30 million to $75 million.

VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company reported a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.30 crore on a 22.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News