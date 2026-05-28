Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 149.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 51.21% to Rs 415.83 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries rose 149.36% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 415.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.17% to Rs 155.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 1503.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1240.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales415.83275.00 51 1503.121240.26 21 OPM %20.4614.29 -16.5519.39 - PBDT87.2538.14 129 254.13241.89 5 PBT73.4727.30 169 205.31199.69 3 NP54.8622.00 149 155.10150.33 3
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST