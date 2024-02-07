Sensex (    %)
                        
Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 174.26 crore
Net profit of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 174.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 143.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales174.26143.38 22 OPM %6.48-3.89 -PBDT11.36-5.53 LP PBT2.98-11.98 LP NP9.24-9.29 LP
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

