Vaibhav Global allots 18,041 equity shares under ESOS

Vaibhav Global has allotted 18,041 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 17 March 2026 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various employee benefit schemes of the Company.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,41,35,296 consisting of 16,70,67,648 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

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