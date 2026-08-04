Vaibhav Global allots 2.65 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Vaibhav Global has allotted 2,65,555 Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each on 04 August, 2026 to Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust under various employee benefit schemes of the Company.
Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,52,35,454 consisting of 16,76,17,727 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST