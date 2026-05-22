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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 167.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 167.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 934.71 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 167.43% to Rs 91.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 934.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.53% to Rs 266.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 3691.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3379.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales934.71849.80 10 3691.793379.58 9 OPM %8.927.33 -9.708.56 - PBDT91.6566.74 37 384.56302.33 27 PBT63.7341.26 54 281.67200.16 41 NP91.1434.08 167 266.13153.36 74

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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