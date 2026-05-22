Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 167.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.99% to Rs 934.71 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 167.43% to Rs 91.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 934.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.53% to Rs 266.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 3691.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3379.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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