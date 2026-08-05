Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 49.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 917.07 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 49.83% to Rs 56.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 917.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 813.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.917.07813.7410.557.5697.5071.1170.8745.8256.3837.63

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