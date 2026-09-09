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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global transfers 1.51 lakh equity shares to Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust

Vaibhav Global transfers 1.51 lakh equity shares to Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Vaibhav Global has allotted 1,51,969 equity shares on 8 September 2026 to Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust under various share based employee benefit schemes of the Company. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,55,39,392 consisting of 16,77,69,696 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.
 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST