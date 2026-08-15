Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 22.89 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 16.41% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.8923.756.515.771.871.881.731.741.491.28

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