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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 22.89 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 16.41% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.8923.75 -4 OPM %6.515.77 -PBDT1.871.88 -1 PBT1.731.74 -1 NP1.491.28 16

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST