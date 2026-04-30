Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 20.08% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 56.74 croreNet profit of Vakrangee declined 20.08% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 56.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.19% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 254.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.7463.18 -10 254.76255.01 0 OPM %8.4210.83 -10.869.25 - PBDT6.527.98 -18 32.7426.11 25 PBT2.283.69 -38 15.149.41 61 NP2.032.54 -20 11.276.47 74
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST