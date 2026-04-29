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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 18.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 18.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 43.53 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 18.51% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 43.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.12% to Rs 12.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 182.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.5343.68 0 182.65182.07 0 OPM %15.0916.25 -16.1613.63 - PBDT7.827.71 1 32.4026.60 22 PBT4.023.94 2 16.5111.28 46 NP3.332.81 19 12.258.16 50

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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